Moment welder crushed at Sunderland shipyard caught on CCTV

A welder was crushed while working at a shipyard in Sunderland in 2022, newly-released CCTV footage shows.

David Vinsome, 37, from North Shields, sustained multiple rib fractures and internal injuries following the incident at Pallion Shipyard, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said on Tuesday, 25 February.

He was crushed between an excavation bucket and a fabrication table.

HSE said the company failed to ensure that the lifting activity was properly planned by a competent person or carried out in a safe manner, and failed to establish a safe system of work for this activity – leading to a breakdown of communication between the multiple operators involved.

Midland Steel Traders Ltd, Portobello Ind Est, Shadon Way, Chester le Street, pleaded guilty to breaching Sections 2(1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £100,000 and told to pay £4,916 costs at Newcastle Magistrates Court on 13 February 2025.