Nasa astronaut Sunita “Suni” Williams has shared her experience passing over the "incredible" Himalayas and Indian landscape from onboard International Space Station.

In their first news conference since coming home, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams discussed life during their space mission.

When asked by a reporter how India looks from space, Williams replied: “India is amazing. Every time we went over the Himalayas, Butch got some incredible pictures. Just amazing.”

Wilmore and Williams returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule on 18 March, nine months after their faulty Boeing Starliner craft upended what was to be a week-long stay on the International Space Station.