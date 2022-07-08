Former Theranos executive Sunny Balwani guilty on all fraud charges

Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani has been found guilty of fraud following a trial in San Jose, California.

Mr Balwani claimed that Theranos' blood tests could detect hundreds of diseases with a very small amount of blood.

The businessman was found guilty on all 12 felony counts of defrauding Theranos investors and patients who relied on the company's blood tests.

Elizabeth Holmes, Mr Balwani's former business and romantic partner, was convicted of fraud in a separate trial in January 2022.

