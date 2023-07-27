House carried away by river as super typhoon Doksuri hits Philippines

Footage shows a house being carried away by a raging river as super typhoon Doksuri brought heavy rain and wind to the Philippines on Tuesday, 25 July.

The structure was dragged into the torrents in Bacolod on the northwest coast of Negros Island, around 500 miles south of the capital Manila.

The typhoon, known as Egay in the Philippines, battered the country but weakened slightly overnight to become the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, losing its super typhoon status on 26 July.