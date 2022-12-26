Boxing Day: What time do supermarkets open today?

After a day of closures for Christmas Day, many supermarkets are operating reduced hours for Boxing Day, allowing shoppers to pick up essential items through the bank holiday.

Aldi, Marks and Spencer, Lidl, Waitrose and Iceland will all remain closed to give staff the chance to have proper time off.

It’s thought Morrisons, Asda, and Tesco will be open from 09:00 to 18:00 GMT today (26 December), before pivoting back to regular hours until New Year.

Sainsbury’s will remain open until 17:00 GMT.

