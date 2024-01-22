Tory London Mayor candidate Susan Hall pledged it is “wrong to make promises” before promising to deliver more police officers in a car crash interview.

Ms Hall appeared on LBC radio on Monday (22 January) and told presenter Nick Ferrari it was “wrong to make promises on the radio without knowing how to fund them”, before vowing to deliver more police officers.

Ms Hall said: “I won’t make promises on the radio unless I know they are funded.

“You get so many different people on the radio promising everything. You should not promise anything unless you know where the money is coming from.

Mr Ferrari states: “You can’t promise more police officers tne?

“Yes I can,” Ms Hall replies.