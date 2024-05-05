Susan Hall delivers scathing speech after losing election campaign to Sadiq Khan

Susan Hall delivered a scathing attack on London mayor Sadiq Khan at City Hall, just moments after it was announced he’d be remaining in the role for a third term.

Taking to the stage to thank those who supported her, she remarked as Khan looked on: “I hope that he stops patronising people like me, who care.”

“This isn’t an episode of The Wire, this is real life on his watch...I will continue to hold Sadiq to account.”