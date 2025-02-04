Police swarm Swedish school after five people shot in Örebro

Swedish police surrounded a school in Örebro after five people were shot there on Tuesday, 4 February.

Armed police descended on the Risbergska School, an adult educational institute in the city which is around 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

"Five persons are confirmed shot," police said in a statement. "This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence."

Details of the injuries of the five people shot have not been confirmed. No police officers were injured in the incident, Swedish police said.

A police update at 2:12pm local time warned the public: "The danger is not over. The public MUST continue to stay away from Västhaga."

This is a developing story.