Sydney Opera House illuminated with black ribbon for shopping centre stabbing victims

The Sydney Opera House has been illuminated with a black ribbon in memory of the victims of a shopping centre stabbing.

A lone knifeman attacked shoppers on Saturday afternoon (13 April) at the Westfield mall in the suburb of Bondi Junction, eastern Sydney.

Four women, aged between 20 and 55, and a man who was in his 30s died in the shopping centre.

Another woman, 38, later died in hospital.

New South Wales Police said they had identified the attacker as Joel Cauchi, of Queensland, and do not think he was motivated by terrorism.