Alarms sound in Sydney Westfield shopping centre as people flee in terror after multiple people were stabbed on Saturday (13 April).

Footage taken from inside the Westfield Bondi Junction shows people running from the scene as alarm sirens ring out.

Four people are reported to have died in the stabbing attack at the popular mall. At least one person was reportedly shot.

Emergency services were called to just before 4pm (0600 GMT) following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

“People are urged to avoid the area,” the statement said.