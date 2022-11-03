A sufferer from Crohn’s disease has shared her experiences to help a charity promote a new public awareness campaign urging people to get symptoms of Crohn’s and Colitis checked out.

Natalie-Amber Freegard, 30, was “constantly ill” for seven years before being diagnosed, and has spoken about her experiences to encourage people to get checked out to be able to “live their lives again.”

Crohn’s & Colitis UK’s campaign “Cut The Crap: Get Checked For Crohn’s and Colitis” is aimed at young people, spreading awareness of the conditions.

