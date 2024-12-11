Israeli military video said to show strikes on Syria ‘weapons stockpiles’

Footage released by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) appeared to show what the military said were strikes on “most of the strategic weapons stockpiles in Syria preventing them from falling into the hands of terrorist elements.”

The date and location of this video, which appears to show strikes on a Syrian naval facility, has not been independently verified.

The footage was captioned: “Israeli navy strikes on the Port of Latakia and the Port of Al-Bayda, Syria.”

It came after Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said the country aims to impose a “sterile defence zone” in southern Syria that would be enforced without a permanent troop presence, following the collapse of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s regime.