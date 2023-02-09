Exclusive: Earthquake is ‘another layer of crisis’ for Syrian people, says Unicef

An earthquake that hit Syria on 6 February, is “another layer of crisis” for the country, Unicef has said.

At least 20,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after the 7.8 magnitude tremor hit the countries.

Syria has faced more than a decade of conflict, a worsening economic crisis, and a cholera outbreak declared in September 2022.

Unicef’s Eva Hinds told The Independent that experiencing the earthquake was likely to bring back memories of a time when fighting was “very, very active.”

The humanitarian aid organisation is working to assess damage, improve sanitation, and reunite separated children with their families.

