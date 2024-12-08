Watch moment Syrian rebels shoot down statue of former President Assad

This is the moment Syrian rebels shoot down the statue of former President Hafez al-Assad.

It comes as the Syrian government of Hafez’s son Bashar has fallen, bringing a stunning end to his family’s 50-year reign following a lightning offensive by Islamist rebels.

Social media footage shows protesters bringing down the statue of the president’s late father in a main square in a suburb a few miles from the centre of the capital on Saturday (7 December).

A plane carrying Assad left Damascus on Sunday morning as rebel fighters entered the capital, and two officials told Reuters he had fled the country.