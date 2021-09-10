A man who stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket attack has been jailed.

While holding the syringe, Thomas Bryon Stemen, 51, tailgates victim, Katie Peters, as she walks into an Anne Arundel County, Maryland grocery in February 2020.

Ms Peters jolts backwards after Stemen stabs the needle into her buttock before telling her: "I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn't it?"

Unsure what the sharp sensation was, the victim looks for something on the floor.

Stemen also pretends to look.

On Tuesday, Stemen was jailed for 10 years and charged with assault and reckless endangerment.