Taliban orders women in Afghanistan to cover up head-to-toe

The Taliban has reintroduced a rule on the women of Afghanistan that they must cover up head to toe in public - including their faces.

A similar order was in place from 1996 to 2001, and the latest regulation even suggests if women are not doing important work outside, then it's better to stay at home. Their clothing must also be loose enough that you can't see the body's outline.

“We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety,” said Khalid Hanafi, acting minister for the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry.

