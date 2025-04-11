Dashcam captured the moment a drunk driver nearly crashed into a Florida police officer trying to arrest her.

On 27 March, a Tampa DUI officer responded to a wrong-way driver call. The video shows the driver, who has not been identified, speeding down the road and just missing a head-on collision with the officer’s car.

“She almost killed me,” he tells another officer after successfully stopping the woman. “I sat there, held the steering wheel and closed my eyes.”

The driver can be seen stumbling during the “walk and turn” sobriety test. She was arrested and charged with DUI.