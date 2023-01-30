Rishi Sunak defends handling of Nadhim Zahawi tax row: ‘Integrity is important’

Rishi Sunak has defended his handling of Nadhim Zahawi’s tax row, suggesting “integrity is really important to me”.

The prime minister was speaking on Monday morning as he took part in a Q&A with members of the public in Darlington.

“What I’ve done is follow a process, which is the right process,” Mr Sunak said.

“Integrity is really important to me, all of you guys want to see that government is run properly, run with integrity and that there is accountability when people don’t behave as they should.”

