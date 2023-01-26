Rishi Sunak has insisted that he knew of “no issues” regarding Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs when he appointed him to his role as Conservative Party chairman.

The MP for Stratford-upon-Avon has resisted calls for him to be sacked after admitting to paying a penalty as part of an estimated £4.8 million settlement with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Mr Zahawi has since authorised HMRC to pass details of his tax affairs to the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser, who is investigating if he broke the rules for ministers.

Sign up for our newsletters.