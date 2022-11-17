Rachel Reeves says ‘kamikaze’ Budget has forced the UK economy into a ‘doom loop’

Rachel Reeves has hit out at Jeremy Hunt’s kamikaze Budget, suggesting “the mess we are in is the result of 12 weeks of Conservative chaos but also 12 years of Conservative economic failure”.

The shadow chancellor went on to say the government has forced the UK economy into a “doom loop” as she pulled apart the “unfairness” of the Autumn statement.

“Of all the things he could save from the wreckage of the kamikaze Budget, he chooses to press ahead with the plan to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses,” Ms Reeves said.

