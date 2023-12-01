Ted Lasso stars accept award for show’s positive work on mental health

Ted Lasso stars accepted an award for the show’s positive impact on mental health at the Grassroot Soccer World Aids Day Gala on Thursday 30 November.

Actors Brendan Hunt, Kola Bokinni, and Billy Harris accepted the Game-Changer Award in London on behalf of the show.

The event in London raised more than £1.7 million for the organisation, which uses football to equip young people with what they need to live healthier lives.

The show has been praised for how it discusses mental health in scenes, and star actor Jason Sudeikis previously took time at the White House to raise the awareness of mental health.