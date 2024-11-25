A teenage driver filmed himself steering with his knees minutes before he crashed into the back of another car, paralysing a mother from the neck down.

George Taylor, 19, recorded five videos showing him driving his Volkswagen Golf at speed and overtaking other cars while using his knees on his steering wheel on 18 January, last year.

Taylor, of Stretham, Cambridgeshire, also made two calls and sent various text messages before crashing into a Skoda Fabia.

The driver of the Skoda, a 40-year-old mother named Catherine, was paralysed from the neck down as a result of the collision and now requires lifelong care.

Taylor was today (25 November) jailed for two years and two months.