Inquiry finds more than 1,000 children abused by grooming gangs in Telford

An inquiry has found that the abuse of more than 1,000 children by sexual grooming gangs in Telford was ignored for decades.

A Sunday Mirror investigation in 2018 revealed that girls as young as 11 were targeted since the 1970s.

“Teachers and youth workers were discouraged from reporting child sexual exploitation (CSE). Offenders were emboldened and exploitation continued for years without a concerted response", chairman Tom Crowther QC said.

At least one victim, pregnant 16-year-old Lucy Lowe, was murdered, and her death was used to keep other victims quiet.

