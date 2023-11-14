Moment armed robber points gun at frightened Tesco shoppers and staff

The moment an armed robber pulls a gun out and points it at a Tesco worker in front of shocked shoppers has been captured on CCTV.

Police have released footage in a bid to identify those responsible following the robbery at the Tesco shop in Camden on 1 October

Detective Constable Will Wigzell, from the Met Police: said: “This was a very frightening experience for the victims involved, thankfully none of whom were injured.

“These are very serious offences, and we are keen to identify those responsible as soon as possible.”

One suspect was described as Asian, 6ft, aged in his 20s, wearing black clothes, including tracksuit bottoms with grey pockets.

The other suspect was described as Asian, 5ft 7ins, around 20 to 30-years-old and wore all black, including a hoodie with a “MYPROTEIN” logo.

There was no available description of the third suspect.