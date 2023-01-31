Smoke billows from Tesla after it ‘spontaneously’ catches fire

Plumes of smoke billowed from a Tesla Model S after its battery “spontaneously caught fire” inside the vehicle as it was driving on a highway in Rancho Cordova, California, on Saturday, 28 January.

Firefighters said they used 6,000 gallons of water to combat the blaze after the car was engulfed in flames.

As the fire was extinguished, “battery cells continued to combust,” Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

No injuries have been reported.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.