A woman who is suing the state of Texas after being denied an abortion gave a harrowing testimony of her experiences during a Senate judiciary hearing on Wednesday, 26 April.

Amanda Zurawski addressed Republican senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, who were not present, saying her ordeal was "a direct result of the policies that they support."

According to Ms Zurawski's lawsuit, she was told her baby would not survive and a miscarriage was inevitable, but doctors couldn't perform an abortion due to a near-total ban.

She says she had to wait to enter septic shock before doctors would treat her.

Sign up for our newsletters.