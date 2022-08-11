Former representative Beto O’Rourke called a voter a “motherf*****” for laughing during a town hall discussion in Mineral Wells, Texas, about the Uvalde school shooting.

The Democratic candidate for Texas governor was describing details from the shooting when a heckler in the audience laughed.

“It may be funny to you, motherf***er, but it’s not funny to me,” O’Rourke said.

Upon hearing the comments, the crowd gave O’Rourke a standing ovation.

O’Rourke visited Mineral Wells as part of a 49-day tour on his campaign to unseat Republican incumbent Greg Abbott.

