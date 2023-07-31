Police save unconscious passenger from burning car after major crash in Texas

Bodycam footage captures the dramatic moment police officers rescued a passenger from a burning car after a major crash in Texas in the early hours of Saturday, 29 July.

White Settlement Police Department said officers responded to a collision involving a passenger car that struck a pole in the 1700 block of S Cherry Lane at 2:41am.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle safely but the male passenger was unconscious and pulled from the car.

Both driver and passenger were treated in hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.