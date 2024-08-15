Hero 12-year-old son alerts police to save mother from drowning

A hero 12-year-old son flagged down a police officer to alert him to his mother who was trapped in a sinking car in Texas.

Jonquetta Winbush, 39, had suffered a seizure and drove into a body of water with her children Dwight, 12, and Bri-Asia, 16, inside the vehicle.

The children had managed to exit the car, but their mother was trapped as the vehicle sank into the water.

Police bodycam shows Dwight desperately flagging down West Orange police officer Charles Cobb.

The officer was able to rescue the driver, who was unconscious, pulseless, and not breathing, before performing CPR.

Winbush spent three weeks on a ventilator; her sister told ABC News she is now breathing on her own.