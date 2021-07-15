A Texas nurse asked her husband to stop for what she thought was a bathroom break but ended being much more as she surprisingly gave birth in the restroom stall in a Fort Bend County gas station.

Kaitlyn Fullerton, 22, said she started feeling “a lot of pressure down there. Like it was really uncomfortable,” when they decided to stop. She then ended up praying that the baby wouldn’t come, however, her baby obviously wasn’t listening as that was what would happen only moments later.