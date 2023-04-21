Train sends truck flying after driver crashes onto train tracks

A freight train smashed into a pickup truck, sending the vehicle flying, after a deadly crash on the tracks in Odessa, Texas, on Wednesday, 19 April.

Authorities say the truck ended up on the train tracks after colliding with a minivan, and the person inside the truck got out in time before the train ploughed into it.

One person inside the minivan died, Odessa officials have confirmed.

Their next of kin have been informed.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

