Underground worker pulled to safety after slipping 30ft below surface

A Water Utilities Department worker was rescued after slipping and falling while working 30 feet underground in Texas on Tuesday, 22 October.

The employee was conducting maintenance at the Riverside Water Treatment Plant in Waco.

Firefighters brought him to safety with a “confined space rescue” which involved specialist equipment such as atmospheric monitoring for safety.

The worker was safely removed and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

"We are so thankful for the safety of our employee who knew how to handle the situation and the patience it takes to remain calm and wait for a safe extraction," Waco city officials said.