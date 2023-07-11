Rescuers search for trapped people after deadly bridge collapse in Bangkok

Rescuers searched through rubble after an elevated highway under construction in Bangkok, Thailand, collapsed onto the road below on Monday (10 July), killed at least two people and critically injured several more.

At least 11 people were injured in the incident, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said.

One person died at the site and another died later at a hospital, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipan said in a news conference on Tuesday.

The cause of the collapse of the bridge, which has been under construction since 2020, is being investigated.