A motorcyclist was swept away by a flash flood gushing through a mountain road in Thailand.

The driver was part of a motocross team travelling along a rural track in Chaiyaphum province amid heavy rain on 17 September.

Bikers braved the downpour and manoeuvred their bikes through the slippery dirt path as they were battered by the monsoon storm, but one was swept off his two-wheeler by a violent surge of water.

Dramatic footage shows how the team rushed to rescue the driver after he was knocked off his ride.

He was found drenched but uninjured, holding onto a tree to steady himself.

The men had to wait for the flood to subside before resuming their journey.