Heavy rain turns busy road into canal in southern Thailand

Heavy rain turned a busy road in southern Thailand into a canal - with cars splashing through the deluge.

The scene was captured at Saveone Market in Nakhon Ratchasima on the evening of Thursday 28 March.

It came as the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) predicted 10 days of unsettled weather, starting with thunderstorms until Good Friday, March 29, followed by a severe heatwave that could see temperatures soar to a scorching 43C.

Thailand and neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia are entering their annual monsoon rainy season which sees high temperatures followed by powerful rain storms, leading to widespread flash floods.