Video shows why you shouldn’t deep-fry your Thanksgiving turkey

A stark reminder has been issued to those considering deep-frying their turkey this Thanksgiving.

Deep-fried turkey is a tradition in parts of the US but many do not realise that the process is dangerous.

Dropping a raw and unthawed turkey into a vat of hot oil is a common cause of house and kitchen fires.

A video, released by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, shows how a deep-fried turkey can burst into flames and quickly get out of hand, often engulfing entire rooms within seconds.

The commission urges families to “cook the turkey, not your home.”