Video shows why you shouldn’t deep-fry your Thanksgiving turkey
A stark reminder has been issued to those considering deep-frying their turkey this Thanksgiving.
Deep-fried turkey is a tradition in parts of the US but many do not realise that the process is dangerous.
Dropping a raw and unthawed turkey into a vat of hot oil is a common cause of house and kitchen fires.
A video, released by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, shows how a deep-fried turkey can burst into flames and quickly get out of hand, often engulfing entire rooms within seconds.
The commission urges families to “cook the turkey, not your home.”
