Theresa May has urged MPs to consider their constituents during a debate on the Partygate report by the Privileges Committee which found that Boris Johnson misled Parliament over rule-breaking parties at Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Many Tory MPs were not in the House of Commons during a free vote and debate on the report’s findings on Monday, 19 June.

The former prime minister told her colleagues in the house that they are leaders in their communities and their jobs come with responsibility - and that it is important to punish MPs that break the rules.