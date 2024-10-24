Theresa May attempts Scottish accent in House of Lords first speech

Theresa May tried her hand at a Scottish accent as she mimicked a Tory colleague during jovial remarks in her House of Lords debut.

Making her maiden speech in the upper chamber, the Tory former prime minister recalled how her “mentor” Baroness Goldie had given her a gift ahead of her induction.

It is not the first time that May, who has previously been dubbed “The Maybot” for her sometimes awkward manner, has shown her humorous streak.

At the 2018 Tory party conference, she swayed on the stage to Abba’s Dancing Queen in a clip that amassed large numbers of views on social media.