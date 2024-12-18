A young driver is filmed inhaling laughing gas behind the wheel just moments before crashing his car and killing three teenage passengers.

Thomas Johnson, 19, was behind the wheel of a BMW 3 series when the car crashed into roadside furniture and a tree, killing Elliot Pullen, 17, Ethan Goddard, 18 and Daniel Hancock, 18, on the A415 in Marcham on 20 June last year.

Johnson was today (18 December) jailed at Oxford Crown Court for nine years and four months.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutor Neil Moore showed the court several short video clips recovered from the phones of those who had been travelling in the car in which a balloon, typically used to inhale the gas, could be seen “in the mouth of the defendant”, he said.