Rare Tiger cubs explore new home at safari in Wiltshire

Watch the heartwarming moment as four playful tiger cubs explored their new outdoor paddock at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire.

The cubs, all females, were born in May to their mother, Yana, and took their first steps outside in August as part of their introduction to the park’s drive-through safari.

These young Amur tigers, once known as Siberian tigers, are native to the mountain forests of eastern Russia.

With only around 400 left in the wild, they are critically endangered according to Oregon University.