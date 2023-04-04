How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions

TikTok has been on trial after a five hour congress hearing in America, while Parliament has decided to ban TikTok on government devices in the UK. The public have spoken up, protesting these restrictions as many ask what makes TikTok so much worse than any other social media app? Shouldn't we be taking action against the mining and selling of our data in general?

Technology editor Andrew Griffin answers your questions about TikTok and whether we should be worried about security breaches from the app.