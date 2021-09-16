A 'bathroom challenge' on TikTok, in which students are tasked with causing the most damage to a school toilet, has hit institutions in America, with officials warning that charges "will be and have been filed" against perpetrators.

13 incidents of the 'Devious Licks' challenge have been reported in high schools and middle schools in Boyertown, with Marybeth Torchia, superintendent for the school district telling parents on Tuesday: "When students are caught, charges will be and have been filed. These charges will be anything from criminal mischief to receiving stolen property." Students also risk paying for the damage and being suspended.