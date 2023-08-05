Saqib Hussain’s father speaks after TikToker and mother found guilty of son’s murder

A victim’s father spoke outside court after a TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhari were found guilty of murdering two men during a high-speed car chase after ambushing them.

Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin died after their car left the A46 dual carriageway on February 11 2022.

Prosecutors said they were deliberately rammed off the road.

Speaking after the verdict on Friday (4 August) outside Leicester Crown Court, Saqib’s father Sajad Hussain said: “We hope and have confidence that Saqib has found eternal rest with our Lord and that we will be able to be with him again.”