TikTokers warned of trend that could leave users with ‘a lifetime of pain’

Dropping household appliances on your feet for TikTok clout? Podiatrists warn this viral trend could leave users with “a lifetime of pain and disability.”

The craze involves creators filming themselves dropping heavy objects – including air fryers, toasters, vacuum cleaners and even tables – onto their feet, then rating the pain.

Podiatrists are sounding the alarm, warning that seemingly harmless internet fads can have serious long-term consequences. The force of a heavy object impacting the delicate bones and soft tissues of the foot can cause fractures, sprains, nerve damage, and other injuries that may lead to chronic pain and mobility issues.

Experts urged TikTok users to prioritize their long-term health over fleeting viral fame.