Titan submarine’s final moments revealed as new audio captures moment of implosion

The final moments of the doomed Titan submersible can be heard in new audio released by the US Coast Guard.

A thunderous roar can be heard as the Titan sub implodes, killing all five people on board.

The audio was captured from a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration device about 900 miles from where the sub dropped off the radar in Newfoundland.

All five crew members died as a result of the implosion: founder Stockton Rush, 61, French explorer Paul Henri Nargeolet, 77, British explorer Hamish Harding, 58, UK-based Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48 and his 19-year-old son Suleman.