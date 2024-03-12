Hundreds of toilet rolls clog highway after spill in California

A toilet paper spill clogged a highway in California, causing traffic delays on Monday, 11 March.

The I-5 Freeway was disrupted by hundreds of rolls from boxes that fell out of a truck cascading down the road.

Southbound lanes of the freeway near Calgrove Boulevard briefly suffered a blockage after the paper fell from a Ford F-350, California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

CHP officers attempted to clean the mess, throwing toilet rolls across a barrier separating the highway from a construction zone close by.