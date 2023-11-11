Tommy Robinson leads far-right protesters on march around Chinatown

Far-right protester Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, led protesters through the streets of Chinatown on Saturday 11 November, where they scuffled with police amid heightened tensions over a pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day.

Police managed to disperse the crowd, splitting them into two smaller groups which were seen running in the direction of Piccadilly Circus.

“These officers are deployed in central London today to keep people safe,” a statement from the Metropolitan Police, released on Saturday afternoon, read.

“They were met with violence and abuse by counter protestors who threw bottles and other missiles at them. We will respond robustly to unacceptable aggression and disorder.”

Further scuffles between far-right crowds and police broke out in Westminster.