Watch: Police clash with Tommy Robinson supporters as nine arrested

Nine people were arrested at a Tommy Robinson march in central London yesterday (27 July), after protesters clashed with members of two other groups also participating in demonstrations.

Marches from Trans Pride and Stand Up To Racism nearby saw one of Robinson’s supporters arrested for “assaulting a steward”, while another allegedly “snapped a Palestinian flag” and “made a racially abusive remark”.

Over 1,000 police officers took to the streets to keep the peace between groups, however, footage from the incident shows a number of people wearing England flags shouting abuse at emergency workers.