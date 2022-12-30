National Archives release political files from Tony Blair’s time in government

The National Archives has released almost 600 files from the Cabinet Office and Prime Minister's Office from 20 years ago, when Tony Blair was in government.

The letters and statements cover off affairs both in the UK and internationally, including a message of congratulations to George W Bush, and details of a hunting ban pitfall outlined in Blair's priorities and dangers of a second term in office.

One of the biggest revelations, however, was him pushing for Vladimir Putin's seat at the world's 'top table'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.