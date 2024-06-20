Tories slammed for releasing ‘abhorrent’ migrant boat attack ad on World Refugee Day

The Conservatives have been slammed for releasing an “abhorrent” migrant boat advert on World Refugee Day.

The party released a video on X, which shows a small boat arriving with migrants on it, through the view of a pair of binoculars.

People are seen on the beach rolling out a red carpet, with the word “welcome” written in the sand.

The final scene has text which says: “Labour’s approach to illegal immigration.”

The post on X is captioned: “Don’t wake up to this on 5th July.”

Social media users have responded to the video in disgust. One user labelled it “abhorrent”, while another said: “Grubby ad from a grubby campaign for a grubby government.”